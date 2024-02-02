LockBit Reigns Supreme in Soaring Ransomware Landscape

A hyper-active LockBit group led to a surge in ransomware campaigns in the last quarter of 2023, according to XDR security provider ReliaQuest.

In its Q4 2023 Ransomware Trends report, ReliaQuest found that ransomware activity was up 80% between October and December 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

Over this period, a total of 1262 victims were listed on data leak sites, with victims ranging from several industries, including manufacturing, construction, professional, scientific and technical services.

LockBit Dominates the Threat Landscape

LockBit was the most active threat group, with 275 victims listed on data leak sites over the studied period.

This is more than twice as many victims claimed than the second most active group, Play, which claimed 110 victims on data leak sites in Q4 2023. ALPHV/BlackCat came third with 102 victims claimed, NoEscape came fourth (76), and 8Base came fifth (75).