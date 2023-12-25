Ransomware Leak Site Victims Reached Record-High in November

After a quieter month in October, ransomware groups seemed to return with a vengeance in November, with the highest number of listed victims ever recorded, according to Corvus Insurance. In a report published on December 18, 2023, Corvus Threat Intel observed 484 new ransomware victims posted to leak sites in November. This represents a 39.08% increase from October and a 110.43% increase compared with November 2022.

Source: Corvus Insurance

This is the eleventh month in a row with a year-on-year increase in ransomware victims and the ninth in a row with victim counts above 300. This is also the third time such a record has been broken this year. However, while the previous two records in 2023 were primarily attributed to Clop’s MOVEit supply chain attack, this was not the case in November. A CitrixBleed-Induced LockBit’s Activity Peak According to Corvus’ data, the November peak was partly due to a resurgence in LockBit’s activity.

Source: Corvus Insurance

November was LockBit’s third-highest month of 2023 in terms of listed victims (121) after a quieter Fall.