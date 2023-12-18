QakBot’s Low-Volume Resurgence Targets Hospitality

Cybersecurity researchers spotted new QakBot activity targeting the hospitality industry last week. According to a Saturday post on X (formerly Twitter) by CronUp cyber threat intelligence specialist Germán Fernández, the new attacks are characterized by low volume and have been traced back to a campaign labeled tchk06, Version 0x500. Fernández identified a specific operational approach in which the malicious files advance through email, PDF, URL and MSI. Notably, these harmful files are authenticated with the signature “SOFTWARE AGILITY LIMITED.” The PDF template employed in these attacks is identical to the one recently used by the PikaBot malware.

So, we have new #Qakbot activity with low-volume attacks targeting the hospitality industry 🔥.



EMAIL > PDF > URL > MSI (#Signed by "SOFTWARE AGILITY LIMITED"). Campaign: tchk06, Version: 0x500.



PDF template is the same one used by #PikaBot a few days ago, of course.



Some… pic.twitter.com/PYW6uGO5mi — Germ�n Fern�ndez (@1ZRR4H) December 16, 2023

Microsoft Threat Intelligence also reported on the QakBot phishing campaigns on Saturday, identifying their initiation on December 11. The phishing attempts have been notably subtle, with targets receiving a PDF from an imposter posing as an IRS employee.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence showed an example email of the new Qakbot phishing campaign