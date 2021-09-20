Debunking Hard Drive Destruction Misconceptions

In October 2019, Blancco, an international data security company, released an article discussing various end-of-life data destruction methods and comparing drive destruction to data erasure. While we agree with some of what was written, we’d like to clarify a few things.

In the article, Blancco recommends weighing the level of impact certain end-of-life data can have in the case of a data breach combined with how quickly the data may age out. They then suggested basing the method of sanitization off of that assessment. We want to stress that there should never be an assessment of this nature when handling sensitive, confidential or personally identifiable information (PII). It is always best practise to treat all end-of-life data as never aging out and having a potentially high level of harm if breached as both can be impossible to predetermine. Remember, there is no statute of limitations for a data breach, meaning that an end-of-life drive can cause a breach years after it was discarded.

Have Drive Destruction - Practises to Avoid

While some companies argue that drives should be reused as a more economical option, we disagree. By reusing drives, a company risks that leftover unencrypted or encrypted data getting into the wrong hands. Companies should future-proof their end-of-life data destruction procedures to ensure the prevention of future data breaches. This will not only save them time and money in the long run but prevents any damages to their customer base and reputation. (It’s better to be safe now than sorry in the long run!)

Blancco also notes that using a third-party vendor to sanitize and destroy end-of-life data and devices is an option. Morgan Stanley recently came under fire for the alleged data breach of their client’s financial information after an ITAD (IT asset disposition) vendor misplaced various computer equipment storing customers’ personally identifiable information (PII). Even though Blancco suggests carefully researching and vetting the vendors to ensure they are properly destroying your devices, introducing a third party significantly increases the chain of custody. Companies face a far higher risk of data breach every step of the way when opting for this route.

While there are some reputable data sanitization vendors out there, it can be far too easy for ITAD vendors to misuse, mishandle and misplace drives when in transportation and the actual acts of destruction and disposal. There have even been reports of some vendors selling end-of-life devices and their sensitive information to online third parties.