Think Your End-of-Life Data is Destroyed? Think Again!

When it comes to our personal data, some companies will go above and beyond to obtain it. But, unfortunately, some companies don’t always take the same time and care when it comes to the destruction of that data. Recently, Morgan Stanley has come under fire for the possible data breach of their client’s information. On July 10, the financial institution issued a statement to their clients that “potential data security incidents” occurred relating to their personal information.

The incidents, which have occurred over four years, were caused by an ITAD (IT asset disposition) vendor misplacing a number of various computer equipment used to store customers’ personally identifiable information (PII).

Keeping Information Safe

A company like Morgan Stanley risks data security breaches every step of the way when opting for a third-party route; this can not only cause irreparable damage to their clients but to their brand as well. Likewise, the belief recycling hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs) is best practice can, unfortunately, lead to significant consequences.

While some reputable data sanitization companies exist, if a company chooses to utilize an ITAD vendor instead of conducting end-of-life destruction in-house, the number of safety risks can be immeasurable. It can be far too easy for an ITAD vendor to mishandle or misuse drives when in transportation, being sorted by staff and in the actual acts of destruction and disposal. Some contracted salvage vendors have even been known to sell given equipment to online third parties.

It is a scary but familiar misbelief that simply erasing drives clean is enough to keep your information safe. Unfortunately, when erasing data off of a drive, it’s possible that unencrypted and encrypted information can linger and be easily accessible by hackers. Morgan Stanley chief information security officer, Gerard Brady, wrote, “The manufacturer subsequently informed us of a software flaw that could have resulted in small amounts of previously deleted data remaining on the disks in unencrypted form.”