Records Retention Schedules: When Will Your Data Expire?

In the growing age of Big Media, it is imperative now more than ever that companies and organizations develop and maintain a Records Retention Policy, otherwise known as RRP. An RRP is a policy that defines a company or organization’s legal and compliance bookkeeping requirements. An RRP ensures that corporate documents are managed and destroyed in a lawful, effective, and efficient way. When establishing an RRP, there are several key questions to keep in mind. Who is responsible for overseeing the RRP? How long should records be retained? What type of records should be retained? What should we do with those records after the required retention period has passed? There are many records you’ll need to keep track of within any business, from accounting and bank records to corporate and employee information, to name but a few. Just as the type of record may vary, so does the retention period. Let’s break down some of the more essential record types and retention periods. Accounting Records It is a good rule of thumb to keep the majority of accounting records permanently. These records can range from income taxes, asset records, training manuals, general ledgers and more. In addition, patents and related papers, insurance claim documents, legal correspondence, capital stock and bond documents require permanent retention, along with real property records, such as deeds, bills of sale, and appraisals.

In addition, patents and related papers, insurance claim documents, legal correspondence, capital stock and bond documents require permanent retention, along with real property records, such as deeds, bills of sale, and appraisals. While the majority of accounting records should be kept permanently, there are some types that you can safely destroy after seven years. These types of records can be in the form of electronic payment records, employee expense records, inventory listings, and timecards. These records are still crucial to your accounting team but are not necessary to harbor forever. Employee Benefit and Personnel Records When it comes to employee benefit and personnel records, the retention period can vary. However, any financial statements, documents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Labor Correspondence and plan and trust agreements should be kept permanently. Standard employee personnel files, employment applications, individual employee contracts and employment applications should be kept on file for two to three years from the date of termination. Other personnel records, such as worker’s compensation and employment eligibility forms, can be kept for three to five years. Insurance and Legal Records Insurance records, such as accident reports and settled claims, fire inspection and safety reports and expired insurance policies, should be kept for seven years. It’s important to note that any accident reports and settled claims should be held for seven years from the settlement date, not when the accident occurred. When it comes to legal documents, the retention period can vary. Records of expired contracts and leases and employment agreements can be kept for seven years. Still, other documents, such as effective contracts and leases, meeting minutes, partnership agreements and legal correspondences, should be held permanently.

