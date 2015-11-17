A Remote Access Trojan (RAT) is a malicious malware that runs on your computer giving unlimited access to a cybercriminal who can then steal information or install other malicious software. RATs provide fraudsters with access to infected endpoints and are typically installed invisibly without the victim’s knowledge.

They are able to operate under the radar of traditional security measures because a RAT’s installation mechanism is usually attached to a legitimate program, allowing an intruder to do just about anything on the targeted computer including, access confidential information, such as credit card and social security numbers, activate a system’s video or webcam, distribute malware, or alter files.

From the Mouth of the Rat Springs the RitB

RATs have been used by countries and hacktivists for many years, however recently, we’ve seen this remote access attack vector migrate to online banking fraud, enabling even fraudsters with minimal technical know-how to take over a victim’s mobile device or computer and transfer money out of their account. These specific RATs, termed RAT-in-the-Browser (RitB), give cybercriminals access to banking credentials and account information making fraudsters more eager than ever to find new solutions that help penetrate user networks quickly and easily.

One of the reasons these Trojans have spread so rapidly is because banks often use traditional security measures such as device fingerprinting to validate a device’s reputation, assigning ‘risk’ to new or untrustworthy devices and assigning ‘trust’ to known user devices.

RitB sessions are, therefore, of ten successful since these detection tools won’t find anything unusual. Such attacks differ from RAT slightly by specifically attacking online banking targets. Dyre and Dridex, are both widespread Trojans that are currently targeting commercial banking and use RitB. The increase of such attacks is due in large part to the ease with which a fraudster conducts an end-to-end session, including a fraudulent money transfer.