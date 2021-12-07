Growing Pain Points in Hybrid Cloud

There are many benefits to implementing a hybrid cloud strategy, but it comes with growing pains, and businesses need to understand how to combat this.

The appeal of cloud computing is financial: rather than buy infrastructure, rent it – swap operational expense for capital expense. Unfortunately, this financial solution distracts the cloud user from the responsibilities remaining after moving the applications out of the enterprise. Businesses should focus on two critical areas: 5G “garbage collection” and shadow cloud.

5G Metadata Corruption – the 21st Century Garbage Collection Problem

Garbage collection is a classic computing problem. When a well-behaved program acquires storage, it releases it before terminating or returning control to its parent process. As a result, the storage becomes fragmented, and the requesting process will fail. The original work on the problem dates to a paper written sixty years ago by John McCarthy, Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine, Part I.

When implementing a cloud strategy, it’s easy to think that the problems that come with on-premise storage don’t exist. After all, programs run in virtual machines or under the control of a container or transiently as a lambda function. The environment is torn down after the function or program finishes. Any pending I/O or synchronization signals will fail to attempt to address a non-existent target environment. But the garbage collection problem remains. In the cloud, it isn’t the run-time environment that might become polluted with un-freed storage – the metadata gets corrupted. The control structure breaks down when it exhausts the various finite namespaces that track and account for the storage, virtual images, containers and functions as they come and go.

Virtual images come into being in the 5G world with each new application request from any 5G device. As these devices move, they connect with different cells and edge servers, and the image in the old environment must be torn down as a new instance stands up in the new environment. Furthermore, each component of that image consumes metadata – the processes must signal their state and dependencies to the new instance, or data will be lost in the handoff. Think back to the tense moment in Apollo 13 when the team has to start up the LEM – “I’m going to need your gimbal angles, Jack, before you shut down the computer!”