Hardened Ubuntu Container Images are Now Available in the Iron Bank

US government agencies and organisations that work with the US public sector can now access STIG hardened Ubuntu container base images on the Iron Bank, Platform One's hardened container image repository. Platform One is the United States Air Force’s DevSecOps enterprise services team focused on best-in-class secure software delivery. Ubuntu 20.04 Pro base images with CIS L2 and STIG hardening are now approved by Platform One for inclusion in the repository, enabling Department of Defense (DoD) mission owners, software vendors and enterprises in highly regulated industries to build upon a trusted, secure and stable ecosystem.

“Having Ubuntu as one of the approved base images on the Iron Bank gives our commercial partners and mission owners the flexibility of choice for minimal secure container images and accelerated delivery,” said Lt. Col. Brian Viola, Materiel Leader at Platform One. “The Iron Bank registry is a value stream that is accessible to all, including third-party software vendors, who, by using these Ubuntu images, can also have their products published as approved for DoD use. We are accelerating innovation, and enabling innovators to focus on solving challenging problems rather than losing time on software maintenance for obtaining accreditations," he added.