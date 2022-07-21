US Government Launches Campaign to Boost Cybersecurity Apprenticeships

The US Government has launched a new initiative to boost the number of people in cybersecurity-related apprenticeship programs, thereby tackling the well-publicized cyber-skills gap.

The Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint campaign is being run by the US Department of Labor (DOL) in partnership with the White House and the US Department of Commerce over a 120-day period starting on July 19. It is designed to encourage employers, industry associations, labor unions and training providers to explore the Registered Apprenticeship model as a cybersecurity recruitment, training, and retention strategy.

It is also inviting stakeholders to connect with DOL’s Office of Apprenticeship to develop new apprenticeship programs or quickly join existing programs. The DOL added that it is accelerating the process by helping employers launch programs in as little as 48 hours by using existing industry vetted and DOL-approved standards.

By raising awareness of current successful cybersecurity-related Registered Apprenticeship programs, the campaign also aims to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in cybersecurity by enticing underrepresented populations like women and people of color to take advantage of apprenticeship opportunities.

Alternative pathways into cybersecurity, such as apprenticeships, are increasingly seen as a crucial means of closing the skills gap and diversifying the sector. Unsurprisingly, the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint announcement has received positive feedback from within the cybersecurity industry. Michael DeBolt, chief intelligence officer at Intel 471, commented: “This is a very promising step in the right direction to help both sides of the equation: the busy employer occupied in the fight against cybercrime and the aspiring cyber security professional looking for entry into the profession. All reasonably-minded employers agree that we can only win this fight with fresh, creative minds and diverse backgrounds and perspectives.”

Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and advisory CISO at Delinea, added: “Recent initiatives, including commitments to providing more security awareness training and more cybersecurity jobs, are great. However, we must prioritize what we can do now and what we must do in the near future. We need to fast-track the need for skilled workers in cybersecurity and fast track them into the industry as the skills shortage is only getting larger.”