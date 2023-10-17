How to Export Exchange Mailboxes to PST

There are many reasons why you (as an administrator) need to export Exchange mailboxes or other resources to PST. Let’s go through the list of possible reasons.

You need to decommission the server after migration to another server or Office 365. The mailboxes need to be exported and archived for historical purposes.

A user has left the company and the mailbox needs to be removed. The data needs to be extracted and archived for future references.

The user needs to archive all the data to PST file so as to reduce the mailbox size.

Before migration to Office 365 or a newer Exchange Server, some mailboxes will not be needed anymore and an archive must be kept.

The management like to reduce the number of mailboxes or spring clean old mailboxes which are not used anymore and archiving of such mailboxes is needed.

In this article, we will be going through different methods with stepwise process to export mailboxes from the Exchange Server database to the PST file format.

Methods to Export Exchange Mailboxes to PST

Below, we will discuss the step-by-step process to export Exchange mailboxes to PST using the PowerShell commands, Exchange Admin Center (EAC), and a third-party EDB to PST converter tool.

Method 1: Export Exchange Mailboxes to PST using PowerShell

You can use PowerShell commands in Exchange Management Shell (EMS) to export mailboxes to PST. This method comes in handy when you need to export several mailboxes as you can create scripts to export multiple mailboxes at once. However, you must consider the expertise needed to execute the commands and the performance of the server.

Before going ahead with the export, you need to fulfil some prerequisites. You need to ensure that the user must have the right roles and permissions assigned. To assign the required roles and permissions, you can use the Exchange Admin Center (EAC) or PowerShell commands.

To assign the roles from the Exchange Admin Center (EAC),