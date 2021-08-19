How to Repair Corrupt Exchange Database using the EseUtil Tool

A corrupted exchange database could significantly impact your business. The EseUtil tool offers a simple and quick solution.

A damaged or corrupted Exchange server database enters the ‘dirty shutdown’ state and dismounts. The database fails to mount unless you fix the corruption. Meanwhile, the mailboxes stored in the database are disconnected, and users having their mailboxes in the damaged database lose email connectivity. This situation could affect your business significantly and require an immediate solution.

Exchange extensible storage engine utility or EseUtil is a command-line tool to repair corrupt, damaged or inconsistent Exchange server databases. Exchange administrators also use EseUtil to diagnose database problems and maintain the database’s health.

Using EseUtil, administrators can repair corrupt Exchange databases and restore the mailboxes in events such as uncommitted logs, missing or deleted transaction logs, server crashes, abrupt shutdown, malware, etc. EseUtil helps in situations when Exchange backups are outdated, damaged or not available.

This article discusses the steps to repair a corrupt or damaged Exchange server database using the EseUtil tool and quickly restore the mailboxes.

Steps to Repair Corrupt Exchange Database with EseUtil Tool

The following are the steps to use the EseUtil tool to repair Exchange databases when backups are not available or do not work:

Step 1: Locate the Corrupt Database (EDB) File and Logs

When the Exchange server is set up, the Exchange database (EDB) file is created at the default location:

C:\Program Files\Microsoft\Exchange Server\V15\Mailbox\

However, administrators can store the database file in a different folder or on a different drive volume for performance and other reasons. Therefore, you need to first locate the damaged EDB file to repair it. Similarly, you also need to locate the transaction logs (.log) and the checkpoint file (.chk).

Step 2: Check the Database Status

Check the current database state using the EseUtil command, as follows:

Press ‘Windows + R’, type \EXCHSRVR\BIN, and click ‘OK’ or press the ‘Enter’ key. Click on the address bar and copy the Eseutil.exe location path. Open Exchange management shell (EMS) and then navigate to the Eseutil.exe location using the ‘cd’ command. Now execute the following command in the powershell window:

Eseutil.exe /mh

Eseutil.exe /mh C:\mbx01\mbx01.edb