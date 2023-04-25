How to Migrate Public Folders to Office 365

Public folders in Microsoft Exchange are a popular, effective, and easy way to collect and share information with other colleagues in a group or organization. There are several scenarios where you want to migrate the public folders to Office 365 (Microsoft 365). For example, if your organization is moving from on-premises Exchange to the cloud-based Office 365, it also wants to move the public folders to provide seamless access to shared information to its employees. Also, some organizations tend to use the public folders as a central repository for shared data. It is easier to access data for remote employees when the public folders are migrated to Office 365. In this article, we’ll be discussing different methods to migrate public folders to Office 365.

Methods to Migrate Public Folders to Office 365

Before migrating public folders to Office 365, there are some requirements that need to be met.

The Exchange Server is running a supported version of Exchange. For example, Exchange 2016 CU4 or higher.

Exchange Admin must be a member of the Organization Management role group.

Public folders can't be larger than 25 GB.

Migrate user mailboxes before starting the migration of public folders.

The Exchange Admin Center doesn't support public folder migration. Hence, it can be done only through PowerShell scripts.

All public folders should be migrated in a single batch.

The default public folder must be configured at the organization level.

Now, follow the methods below to migrate public folders to Office 365.

Method 1: Use Microsoft's Migration Script

Microsoft offers a bunch of scripts that you can use to migrate public folders to Microsoft 365. Download these scripts and follow the instructions provided to run them. It is to be noted that this is a complex method and requires high level of technical knowledge and expertise in PowerShell scripts.

Method 2: Use Outlook

You can also use the Outlook Import/Export Wizard to export public folders to PST files and then import these files into Office 365.

Step 1: Export Public Folders to PST Files

To convert public folders into PST format, follow these steps: