Remote and hybrid work have changed how and where users authenticate. Devices aren’t always connected to the corporate network and VPN use is often inconsistent. Crucially, not every password reset happens while a machine has line-of-sight to a domain controller. Identity drift occurs in this gap, when a user’s credentials aren’t fully aligned across every system that can authenticate them. Understanding how these credentials persist is critical to closing gaps that attackers are quick to exploit. How Old Passwords Create Identity Drift When a password is reset in Active Directory (AD) or Entra ID, the directory updates instantly, however endpoints don’t. Windows stores cached credentials locally as password hashes to allow users to log on when they’re offline. Those cached credentials remain valid until the user next authenticates against a domain controller with the new password. If the old password has already been exposed, it can still be used in certain attack paths. Attackers target cached hashes with techniques like Pass-the-Hash, and previously compromised credentials might remain viable for longer than expected. In organizations using Entra Connect with Password Hash Synchronization, a password reset in on-prem AD doesn’t invalidate the old credential in Entra ID straight away. Until the next cycle completes, typically within two to five minutes, the previous password may still authenticate against cloud resources. While these delays seem minor, they create a risk window in which identity state isn’t consistent across systems.

Why Cached Credentials Must Update Immediately Some self-service password reset solutions, such as Specops uReset, address this directly. When combined with the Specops Authentication Client, if a user is asked to perform a self-service reset, the cached credential store is immediately updated on the client machine regardless of whether it can communicate with Active Directory or Entra ID. That update does two important things: It invalidates the previous cached credential on the endpoint used to perform the reset.

It reduces the risk of Pass-the-Hash or reuse attacks against that device. However, this doesn’t eliminate identity drift everywhere. Other machines that the user has previously logged in on will still hold cached credentials until the next successful authentication with the new password, whether over VPN, through Remote Desk Protocol, or physically sitting at the machine. But in practice, laptops and frontline business systems are often the most exposed assets, so targeting them first still makes a difference. Instead of waiting for users to reconnect to the network and “naturally” refresh their credentials, updating cached credential stores as part of the reset process actively reduces the opportunity for an attacker to continue using a known password or hash.

Specops Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR)