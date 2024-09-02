Organizations face the dual challenge of protecting their systems and applications while providing seamless access to users. Striking this balance is not only a technical requirement, but a business imperative.

The Challenge: Security vs. User Experience

Users expect fast and intuitive digital experiences, but convoluted login processes, along with frequent password resets, can lead to significant frustration.

Moreover, a poor user experience can result in reduced user adoption rates, higher abandonment rates, customer churn, and ultimately lost revenue.

However, compromising security to streamline user experience is not an option, especially given the growing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats.

Streamline Access with SSO

One effective way to simplify user experience is through Single Sign-On (SSO). SSO allows users to access multiple applications with a single set of credentials, eliminating the need for repeated logins and reducing the burden of managing multiple passwords across applications.

Additionally, SSO minimizes the attack surface by decreasing the number of passwords that can be compromised while offering IT teams better visibility and control over user access.

Empower Users with Self-Service Password Reset

Implementing self-service password management can significantly reduce the need for IT intervention and maintain strong security controls.

This effectively addresses the common annoyance of password reset tickets that disrupt user workflows and place a burden on IT resources.

Automate Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) & Identity Lifecycle Management

Automating role-based access control (RBAC) and identity lifecycle management can greatly improve efficiency.

Streamlining the entire user journey from onboarding to offboarding simplifies access by provisioning new users and ensuring they have the correct access.

As users change roles within an organization, their access and permissions should adjust accordingly.

When the time comes for a user to depart, it is crucial to revoke access promptly and completely. A holistic approach enhances user convenience while fortifying security by maintaining precise control over user access throughout their lifecycle.

Consider Advanced Risk-Based Authentication

Considering advanced risk-based authentication is also essential. Requiring users to provide an additional authentication factor is a well-established method for adding another layer of protection; however, multi-factor authentication (MFA) can sometimes be perceived as a hindrance.

By analyzing contextual factors such as the user's device, location, time of access, and behavior patterns, adaptive risk-based authentication tailors the authentication process to the specific risk level of each login attempt.

For instance, if a user logs in from their usual device during typical work hours, the system may allow streamlined access.

Conversely, if the system detects an unusual location or device, it can prompt the user for additional authentication steps. This approach not only enhances security but also minimizes friction for users.

By dynamically adjusting the security requirements based on real-time risk assessments, adaptive authentication ensures that users can access resources quickly when the risk is low while still providing robust protection when necessary.

Leverage Passwordless Authentication

Leveraging passwordless authentication can significantly enhance security. Passwords are notoriously weak links in an organization’s security framework.

Implementing passwordless authentication allows organizations to eliminate reliance on passwords while offering an intuitive user experience.

Users no longer need to remember complex passwords or endure frequent resets; instead, they can authenticate quickly using a fingerprint, push notifications, or a security key.

Conclusion

By adopting these strategies, organizations can ensure that users are not met with obstacles when accessing their necessary applications, and rest assured that their systems and applications are better protected against potential threats.