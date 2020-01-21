Setting the Stage for Innovation at #RSAC 2020

While the RSAC Innovation Sandbox might be the most influential contest in the industry, RSAC commitment to Innovation Programs doesn’t stop there. Each year, RSA Conference continues to add more exciting elements to our innovation programming to help advance the most forward-thinking cybersecurity solutions being designed today.

From RSAC Launch Pad, to the RSAC Sandbox hacking villages and the Early Stage Expo, visionary startups that are hoping to win the attention of investors not only find an audience but also establish themselves as industry innovators at RSA Conference. Here are some of the Innovation Programs attendees can look forward to this year.



RSAC Innovation Sandbox

This is where great ideas are transformed into real opportunity. Now in its 15th year, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest gives ten finalists the chance to pitch their security technology to the broader RSA Conference community. At that time, a little startup called SourceFire had a moment in the spotlight. Since then, companies from Imperva (2006) to HyTrust (2010), Invincea (2011), Cylance (2014) and Phantom (2015) have joined the ranks of finalists who have collectively seen 48 acquisitions and received more than $5.2 billion in investments. Doors for the 2020 contest open at 1:15 PM Monday February 24 – see you there.

Launch Pad

Now in its second year, the RSAC Launch Pad contest is geared for earlier stage startups, before they are ready for the Innovation Sandbox stage. Three selected startups pitch to venture capitalists who share insights into what they are looking for and what it would take for them to invest in the startups potential for success.

Those selected will participate in a Dragons Den and Shark Tank®-style format and have only five minutes to pitch their solution to the investors in front of a live audience.

Early Stage Expo

Want a glimpse into the future of cybersecurity? Take a stroll through the Early Stage Expo floor where you’ll meet 51 of the fast-growing up-and-coming companies in the industry.

In addition to engaging these companies in conversation, attendees can also sit in on demos at the Early Stage Expo Briefing Center where you can witness first-hand the promise of new comers in the space.

Sandbox

Want to learn more about hacking aerospace, IoT, cars and voting machines? Whether you’re looking to build effective testing methodologies for IoT products or see what really happens when a medical device is compromised, you’ll have a chance to show off your skills and even learn new ones at RSAC Sandbox.

Attendees will have plenty to play with throughout the 12 different sandboxes. In one sandbox, you’ll even see Oscar the Grouch expose some of the data that people leave on their old devices as he plays with several items tossed in his trash bin.

Of course, we’ll also have industry experts come to the stage to deliver sessions on a variety of topics ranging from destructive ICS attacks to how deepfakes threaten businesses and global markets. It all starts in San Francisco, where the world comes together at RSA Conference to talk security.