Romania’s Safetech Leans into UK Cybersecurity Market

Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech launched its official presence in the UK on May 23, 2023, underscoring the recent growth of the UK’s cybersecurity sector.

Plans to build a security operations center (SOC) at the Plexal Innovation Hub based in London were announced during the company’s launch event. Anca Stancu, co-founder and managing partner of Safetech Innovations Global Services, said the UK was the ideal location to realise Safetech’s ambition to scale globally, protecting critical infrastructure across the world.

She highlighted a range of factors that led to the cyber intelligence company’s decision to invest in the UK, including government support programs, cultural affinities and the size of the country’s cybersecurity market, which generated £10.5bn in revenue in 2022.

“There is a special framework that’s helping the UK build leadership in the cybersecurity space, and the support given by the government is unmatched in Europe,” commented Stancu.

She also emphasized “the huge pool of talented, highly skilled employees that we have access to” in the UK. All of this will provide the tools to create a 24/7 SOC at the Plexal Innovation Centre at Here East in Stratford, London, ultimately serving both UK and global customers.

Additionally, Safetech is currently working on developing two products – one related to infosecurity compliance and the other a mobile anti-malware technology. “These products will be made in the UK and sold to the world,” said Stancu.

The company plans to create 15 UK cyber jobs by the end of 2023 and 50 by the end of 2024.