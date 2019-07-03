IR and the Bathtub Curve

Over the last decade, cybersecurity has become one of the biggest threats to organizations; many publications (including this one) have given good advice about how to implement an information security program. Many of you will have taken these concepts and utilized them within your organization, but how do you know that your implemented SOC or Incident Response team is functioning as expected? In the engineering industry there is a widely used term “The Bathtub Curve” which is used in reliability engineering to describe stress testing and failure rates. The term is derived from the cross section of a bathtub (steep sides and a flat bottom). This model does a very good job of showing how a standard Security Monitoring program functions over time. In the image below we have a classic Bathtub curve for a SOC:

Figure 1: The bathtub curve

In the first phase we see a standard Ad-Hoc approach to incident handling and response activities which leads to delays in remediating attacks. Gradually over time as more procedures, processes, and runbooks are put in place the team is able to respond in an organized manner greatly reducing the number of errors and delay in threat remediation. However, as time goes on processes and procedures become outdated and new evolving threats are not scoped or identified leading to a gradual decrease in effectiveness of the team. To ensure that SOC and incident response programs stay on track, not only does there have to be an emphasis on keeping documentation and procedures up to date, but there must be a testing process to ensure that the teams are functioning as expected. Looking once more at reliability engineering, this concept is best shown with the steps taken by the aircraft industry to ensure that all systems and infrastructure on an aircraft is tested. These tests were introduced in the 1950’s following two instances of the de Havilland Comet airliner crashing, both of which were attributed to metal fatigue. In modern testing, each part of the airframe is stress tested to identify at which point components will fail. Figure 2 shows a dramatic representation of this with the wings of a test Boeing 787 being put under load:

Figure 2: Stress testing Boeing 787 wings