It’s McAfee. James McAfee.

A game of high-stakes, technical espionage that targets the highest levels of government? A bevy of presumably beautiful female double agents? A nefarious foe bent on the destruction of the US, operating in the shadows under a cover of legitimacy? These are not the trappings of a new James Bond installment, but rather the supposedly real-life experiences of one-time security pioneer John McAfee. And the nefarious engine he’s trying to thwart? The Republic of Belize, of course.

Belize is better known for its ecotourism and predominance of toucans than its state-sponsored terrorism activities, but that didn’t stop McAfee from tracking down “the truth” with the use of spyware and keylogging software – and the aforementioned bevy of beautiful female spies, natch.

Writing on his personal blog, McAfee said he has evidence that the immigration authority is using the identities of dead Belizeans to issue fake passport documents to Middle Eastern travelers with ties to terrorist organizations, and that Belize is at the center of an international network of entities looking to bring down the US.

The former security mogul claimed he first hired 23 women and six men, who he tasked with becoming romantically involved with their marks (an assortment of police, government officials and cabinet members). Once safely ensconced in their personal lives, the infiltrators loaded spyware onto officials’ phones and laptops to monitor their activities. McAfee also gave out 75 malware-loaded laptops as gifts, which used webcams and keylogging software to gather more information.

We’re not sure if he’s been shaken or stirred, but the fact that McAfee hasn’t been involved with the anti-virus giant that bears his name for a good 18 years is likely a very, very good thing.