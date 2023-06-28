How to Manage Large PST Files in Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is used by millions of users worldwide for personal and business communication. It stores all the data in a PST file when configured with POP3 account. However, as email usage grows and data accumulates, the Personal Storage Table (PST) file becomes more significant and more challenging to manage.

A large-sized PST file can lead to various issues, such as:

Sluggish Outlook performance

Risk of corruption

Slow search results

Outlook takes longer to open and load emails

Delay in sending and receiving emails

In this article, you will learn some easy methods to effectively manage large PST files in Microsoft Outlook.

Methods to Manage Large PST Files in Outlook

You can use the methods discussed below to manage PST files in Microsoft 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2021.

1. Archive Old Emails

Archiving emails is one of the most effective ways to manage large PST files. It involves moving older emails that you no longer access to a separate archive PST file. By archiving the emails in Microsoft Outlook, you can reduce the size of the original or the main PST file. This helps you to organize your Microsoft Outlook mailbox.

The archiving option is inbuilt in Microsoft Outlook. You can also enable auto-archiving to keep your main PST file size under the recommended limits.

The steps are as follows:

Select File > Info > Account Settings > Account Settings . The Account Settings window will open.

. The window will open. Select the Data File tab.

Click the Add button. The New Outlook Data File dialog box will open.