How to Restore Exchange Mailbox Database to a New Server

There could be many reasons why you need to restore a database. Let’s look at some common reasons.

The server has been re-installed, after failure.

The database gets corrupted or is not mounting.

You’re migrating to a new Exchange Server.

Your business has acquired another company and you need to merge the data.

In this article, we will be going through the ways to restore mailbox database to a new Exchange Server with no data loss and keeping the downtime to a minimum.

Ways to Restore Exchange Mailbox Database to a New Server

You can follow the below methods to restore Exchange mailbox database.

Note: Before you can start, it is important to take a backup of the failed Exchange server in case you need to revert or retrieve any files or information from the server. It is also important to check the previous backups. If the backups fail, then this could lead to major data loss.

Using Database Portability

Database Portability is a feature in Exchange Server (2007 till 2019) that allows to move, restore, or mount mailbox databases to a new Exchange Server and decrease the recovery time. However, there are some things to consider before proceeding.

You need the Organization Management and Recipient Management permissions to execute the operation.

and permissions to execute the operation. You cannot move the mailbox database to a new Exchange Server in another organization as this method only allows to restore to the same Active Directory Forest.

The source and target databases must have the same database schema. This means that you cannot restore to a newer Exchange Server version or database schema.

Now, run the following ESEUTIL command to ensure that the database is in good health. You need to check the database state. It should be in Clean Shutdown state.

ESEUTIL /mh <edb database path>