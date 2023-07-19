Naming Threat Actors: Building the Attribution Taxonomy

We need a shared threat actor taxonomy. There is an excessive influx of distinct threat actor taxonomies within the cybersecurity field, prioritizing pride, humor and competition among vendors over the ease and usability for end users.

Vendors argue that multiple naming taxonomies are necessary to “maintain accurate threat tracking and defense procedures.” However, their arguments fall short of the proof of benefit that single taxonomies provide. If they were to look at the entirety of their world and even their own humanity, they would find a single taxonomy to refer to, which has only yielded scientific discovery ease, understanding and innovation.

By considering historical lessons, I propose two recommendations: a taxonomy frame that serves greater utility to end-users than the pride of vendors and an evidence frame to support threat actor classification.

A Page from History: Biological Taxonomy

Human-made taxonomy has a rich global history. As early as 3000BC in China under Shen Nung, an Emperor of China, categorized various minerals, plants and animals. In 1500 BCE, Egyptian taxonomists categorized medicinal plants, and in 300 BCE, Aristotle, a Greek philosopher, made significant contributions in classifying organisms into plants and animals based on attributes.

Hundreds of years later, Medieval thinkers would take these separate systems and explore a more philosophical classification which would lend its hand to the revolution that took place in the 18th century under Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish taxonomist who created the Linnean system, a binomial naming system that we know today. The Linnean system brought order to the field of biological taxonomy by replacing subjective and ambiguous elements with a simple combination of genus and species. For example, the honeybee, which had previously been called Apis pubescens, thorace subgriseo, etc., became Apis mellifera – a simple combination of genus and species. Carl Linnaeus’s work brought structure to the chaotic world of classification and is a prime example of how a single taxonomy is beneficial.

Fundamental Taxonomy Models

The Linnean system uses a hierarchical model to classify the biological system. There are two kinds of taxonomies: hierarchical and faceted.

A hierarchical model (as displayed below) moves from the point of origin into more specific groups until one branch yields a single species. From hierarchical systems, we can derive parent-child, associative and equivalence relationships that connect concepts semantically. Hierarchical systems are only as helpful as viewing relationships from one singular ‘lens’ or organizing principle. A practical example is a family tree.

Faceted taxonomies, on the other hand, separate facets or attributes and clusters under them relevant taxonomies. This type of taxonomy allows for combinations of characteristics that are very detailed. A practical example can be applied to the facets of dresses. While a general category of dresses may sit at the center of the model, different facets, including sleeve length, general length, color, fabric and size, may branch from this category to produce further relevant facets.