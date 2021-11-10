The NSA EPL: The Policy that Protects Your Data

Why is the NSA EPL Important? On January 23 1968, the USS Pueblo was in international waters aiding South Korea and gathering and intercepting codes and messages from the North Koreans when the ship became under siege. Crew members attempted to destroy the cryptologic materials that were used to decode secret messages, with one man being killed and three wounded. The North Koreans ended up seizing the ship and its crew, keeping the 82 surviving crew members captive for 11 months. The event represented the most significant single loss of sensitive data in US history. It was this very event that inspired the creation of the very first SEM disintegrator, as SEM founder Leonard Rosen sought to find a solution for the navy to destroy data in case this ever happened again. On February 1 2003, the Columbia space shuttle tragically disintegrated upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere after 17 days in space. As the shuttle pieces burst into flame and hurled towards Earth at high speeds, a hard drive containing the exhibition’s data landed in a river bed in Texas. This hard drive stayed in the riverbed for over six months through all forms of weather until it was discovered and sent to Ontrack to attempt to recover the data. After a team of engineers got to work, they were able to reconstruct the rotational drive and recover over 99% of the data on the drive. A drive that fell from outer space, on fire, into a riverbed for over six months was able to have its data recovered.

