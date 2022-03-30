OWASP Gives App Security a Fresh Look

Securing apps has never been easy, and in today’s world of remote work, it has become increasingly difficult. Employees can work from anywhere, and they do, often connecting to corporate resources through unsecured networks using any number of devices, including personal ones that IT does not manage. It’s opened a whole new set of challenges that must be managed and overcome.

To help do it, the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) has updated its highly recognized Top 10 List of most critical web application security categories. The 2021 list represents a major revamp that sees:

Significant methodology changes that make it more data-driven than before

Major ranking changes

The introduction of three new categories

Scope and name changes for four categories

A degree of consolidation to more accurately reflect the changing threat landscape

What do these changes mean for your business’s application security, and how can you leverage the list to keep your applications and data safe? What are these changes, and why are they relevant?

We’re launching a four-part series to help you understand, and we’ll start with an introduction to OWASP.

OWASP is a non-profit foundation that aims to raise awareness about application security. Over the years, it has become the de facto gold standard for app security. Many businesses and vendors turn to them when they need guidance on the most pointed application vulnerabilities, and their listserv as checkpoints are among the first things application security teams consult when protecting their app and API assets.

New Data-Driven Research Methodology: Community Driven

In the past, OWASP research was primarily based on comments and feedback from security teams on prescriptive lists of vulnerabilities that OWASP supplied in surveys. While there was always scope for open feedback, there tended to be a disproportionate focus on listed items. OWASP thought this skewed the results and, in 2021, asked organizations to provide data on the prevalence of all the vulnerabilities they saw in their tests and used this to create a new, more data-driven list.

Yet, OWASP believes that an entirely data-driven list is like a window to the past, as it only captures known vulnerabilities and could be tested. Therefore, they augmented the results with a community survey that asked experts what they see as weaknesses that the data does not show yet.

The result is a list that renames and rescopes four existing categories to better reflect the root causes of security issues rather than a description of symptoms:

A02:2021 - Cryptographic Failures

A06:2021 - Vulnerable and Outdated Components

A07:2021 - Identification and Authentication Failures

A09:2021 - Security logging and monitoring failures

In addition, OWASP added three new categories