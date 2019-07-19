Protect Your Organization Against Password Spraying

Password spraying, unlike traditional brute force attacks, often stays under the radar. Instead of targeting a single account with multiple password guesses, password spraying uses a high-probability password against multiple accounts. By avoiding rapid account lockouts, this ‘low and slow’ approach allows the attack to remain undetected. It is a successful attack vector that is easy to pull off. All the hacker needs is a list of common passwords, which they can easily obtain from previous password leaks.

Password spraying attacks have very high success rates because, for any given large set of accounts, there are users with common passwords. From research conducted in 2017, the National Cyber Security Centre found that 75% of UK-based organizations had accounts with passwords featured in the most common 1000 passwords, and 87% with passwords featured in the top 10,000. These worrying statistics are clear reminders that common passwords are still a serious threat to data security today.

Find Accounts Using Compromised Passwords

The NCSC recommends regularly auditing user passwords against common password lists. By identifying common passwords in use, organizations can secure their environments and prevent a data breach. This free tool, Specops Password Auditor, scans and checks passwords of Active Directory user accounts against a list of vulnerable passwords obtained from multiple data breach leaks. With a quick scan, you can find out which accounts are using compromised passwords.

Specops Password Auditor also provides a full view of the administrator accounts in an organization’s domain. Available free reports include: