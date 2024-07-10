SaaS Security in Europe: A Report Card

More than 70% of organizations in Europe are now making SaaS cybersecurity a priority, aligning with growing global maturity in managing risk in SaaS applications, according to findings of the recent Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) SaaS Security survey.

While Europe is making great strides in SaaS security, as in other regions, many gaps remain to be addressed.

Mitigating risk from third-party applications is the biggest SaaS security challenge, according to European security professionals who participated in the survey.

Moreover, the survey found that malicious applications accounted for the most common type of SaaS security issue in Europe in 2023, with 44% reporting this type of incident.

The Annual SaaS Security Survey Report: 2025 CISO Plans and Priorities was commissioned by SaaS security leader Adaptive Shield. The survey shares the perspective of global security professionals across industries on SaaS security successes and challenges as CISOs prepare for 2025.

“For years, SaaS security has been an afterthought. However, the landscape depicted in this year's survey paints a dramatically different picture, one where SaaS security has surged to the forefront of corporate agendas,” the CSA said in the report.

According to comparative data collected in the survey, here’s a report card on Europe’s SaaS security:

Prioritizing SaaS Security: Keep it Up

The survey shows the growing importance of SaaS security to organizations, amid rapid growth in the SaaS market that is driving enterprises to manage operations and store sensitive corporate data in cloud-based services.

“In an era where SaaS platforms power a wide spectrum of industries, the threat of SaaS breaches looms larger than ever,” the CSA noted in the report.

According to regional data in the survey, 72% of security professionals in Europe rate SaaS security as a moderate to high priority in their organization. Comparatively, in the Americas 70% of respondents said it was a moderate to high priority.

Investment in SaaS Security: Could Do More

The survey found that enterprises are increasingly prioritizing investment in SaaS security, identifying the emergence of dedicated SaaS security teams. In addition, organizations increased their SaaS security budget despite economic uncertainty.