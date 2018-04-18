Securing Your Organization's Human Layer

In my time in the trenches, and in my previous role as a Gartner research analyst and industry advisor, I spent a LOT of time helping organizations across the world think through their cybersecurity programs. Much of this time was thinking through the defensive measures and how technology can assist.

However, even with the best technological defenses, there is a good chance that a persistent attacker can penetrate most organizations with relative ease; this is because the attacker will take the path of least resistance – a human – to bypass technical defenses.

Because technology will never be 100% effective in preventing security incidents, I’ve adopted the following saying: “Technology is important, but flawed…and humans are flawed, but important.”

It is only when we fully accept both parts of the statement above that we can begin making real strides in better securing our organizations.

So, what does that look like?

I’m a big fan of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. It’s not perfect – but it is great at helping create a structured process for thinking and planning a robust cybersecurity strategy. The framework outlines five areas for planning; they are: