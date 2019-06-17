Security Engineers: Fighting Every Minute of Every Day

If you’re like most people, you probably live a good portion of your life online, so it’s crucial that you do all you can to make the internet more secure for your business and your own peace of mind. Whatever product or service your organization delivers, the need for security has never been greater. Security experts have the power to control how the internet flows toward customers, and they can create a stronger front line of defense for you, too.

Akamai’s Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) is always on, defending against cyber-attacks, 24×7 – 365 days a year. It’s able to protect customers and make sure they stay online, even while under a severe attack. The largest attack the internet has ever seen was mitigated by Akamai in eight seconds, with absolutely zero downtime to their customers. When you think about that, it’s actually quite an astounding fact. The largest attack ever was successfully mitigated and customers didn’t miss a beat.

Roger Barranco, senior director of global security operations, said that a combination of skilled people and advanced tech is what makes the SOCC so successful at thwarting attacks.

“Our SOCC employs some of the most skilled security experts in the world. One of the main reasons they’re so skilled is that they are highly practiced. They fight dozens of attacks every single day, and they’re constantly learning.”

It’s the people and the tech that make the difference.

Information security is one of the most valued IT jobs out there, and it can be difficult to hire and maintain that skill set. Akamai’s industry, product and technical experts work directly with customers, developing personal relationships in order to fully understand their unique issues. By engaging the SOCC, you can be assured a high level of response that’s customized to meet your specific needs.

Whether it’s the gaming industry, finance, online retail, or another sector, every business can benefit from more protection. The unique power of the Edge creates the agility our customers need to accelerate, secure, and own their digital future.

Watch this video for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how you can keep decisions, apps and experiences closer to users — and attacks and threats far away.