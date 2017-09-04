Security: Trends of Threats in 2017

Websites dealing with security issues are more and more frequently reporting new threats in the IT field. Increasingly dangerous attacks are made in all business areas, which affect data security and process stability. Many organizations keep assuming that physical solutions will guarantee security. Unfortunately, criminals are increasingly using socio-technical and psychological strategies which allow data to be taken over as a result of human factors. Selected threats in 2017 are as follows: Protection of Mobile Devices is Still Poor

According to the F-Secure report Internet Security, only 32% of mobile users use anti-virus software on their hardware. Laptops, smartphones and tablets are the devices most easily taken over physically. We often store business-critical documents in the memory of such devices. As is well known, data in inappropriate hands can be used to gain a market advantage. End users frequently do not establish authentication passwords, do not use encrypted data transmission channels and use software unauthorized by the company security center. Mobile devices should be centrally managed by the entity responsible for network security. Regardless of the company’s size, it should have a defined procedure for preparing hardware before its release to an employee. Such documentation should include, among other things, guidelines on pre-installed software, definition of a secure authorization password and methods to physically secure the hardware. When it comes to corporate network access from remote locations, devices should have a VPN channel defined, which will allow data transfer to be secured through dedicated communication tunnels. It is worth considering entrusting your mobile security audit to an external entity, consulting with such an entity on security procedures and implementing a solution based on VPN technology.

Ransomware

Ransomware is a type of attack that usually results in restricted access to system data by data encryption. The attackers usually attempt to extort money, telling victims “pay the ransom and your data will be decrypted.” Why have these attacks been so effective so far? Cyber-criminals often impersonate transport companies and send personalized emails about an uncollected parcel whose status can be found by following an attached link. Clicking on that link initiates the encryption of data. Payment of the ransom does not always result in data decryption. Unfortunately, the problem of ransomware attacks is still increasing. In its report summarizing April 2016 to March 2017, Kaspersky Lab states that the number of such attacks has grown by 11.5% compared to the previous year. It is very difficult to fight such attacks because they exploit weaknesses in system gaps, or human carelessness. If the data is critical and the company's future depends on it, it is worth considering data hosting with an external provider. It is the provider's responsibility to secure the data that is critical to the functioning of the business. Another advantage of hosting services is data centralization, which allows data to be accessed from anywhere in the world, provided you have access to the internet.

