A Smarter Cyber-Risk Management Strategy

Cybersecurity is now listed as one of the top priorities globally, according to the latest Annual Global CEO Survey by PwC, sitting only behind the pandemic in terms of extreme concerns. So cybersecurity risk management strategy should no longer be seen as a concern solely for the CTO and IT Director; it needs to be on the agenda with every supply chain and technical director.

Data has the potential to transform risk management and resilience. The right data, analysis and reporting tools can help establish where future risk is more likely to occur and where it isn’t, enabling resources to focus on areas where the greatest value is at stake. Using these metrics can also help to avoid emotional bias in decision-making: the risks that we assume are greater are not always those that require the closest monitoring.

If a component or technique can be shown to be more at risk of failure, it may not make sense to inspect or audit in the same, schedule-driven way. Equally, more efficient methods can be devised for lower-risk areas, freeing up resources to focus on and assure the higher-risk activities. An experienced digital assurance partner will be able to offer consultancy on what data to monitor and how to analyze and act on it.

The opportunity offered by digital transformation is significant, but experience tells us that implementation can be challenging and, if approached in a piecemeal way, it is unlikely to deliver the right impact. A 2020 study revealed that of the digital upgrades put in place at the start of the pandemic, 59% required short-term fixes to solve issues that arose from rushed deployment. This might have been avoided had assurance and risk mitigation been better integrated into the change management process.

A common mistake is to take a tech-driven approach, deploying technology for technology’s sake. Critically, the starting point for organizations seeking to digitize their operations and risk assurance programs must be the problems that they want to solve, not the technology or data source they feel is missing. This requires a cohesive digital assurance strategy that includes the right blend of people, process and technology.

Growing digitization and data flows increase the potential vulnerabilities that malicious threat actors might exploit. Suppliers are a vital source of data for any company wishing to obtain a complete picture of its operations and quality assurance, but this digital supply chain also needs cybersecurity assurance. Organizations need to be aware not just of their own cybersecurity risk management strategy but of the potential of cyber-threats arising when assessing the supply chain.