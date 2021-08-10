Top Five Hacking Portrayals in Movies and TV

There was a time when no computer hacking scene on the big or little screen was complete without a score of perky chirping noises and enough flashing, colored buttons to light a disco. Breaking into a system was portrayed as quick and simple, requiring nothing more taxing than some heavy-handed typing. And what keys were struck didn’t seem to matter much.

These engaging but inaccurate depictions allowed movie makers and TV show producers to portray hacking in a way that was visually exciting to a largely computer illiterate audience.

Since hacking made its Hollywood debut back in the 1980s, when Jeff Bridges’ Tron character casually mentioned that he had been “doing a little hacking here as a matter of fact,” computers have been purchased by billions of people worldwide.

Despite a more tech-savvy public, hacking still gets presented on-screen in totally unrealistic terms, often featuring a totally unrelated 3D visual interface. How else would Arrow’s Felicity Smoak be able to send a malicious hacker flying across the room by blowing up his computer with an “executable.”

While truly realistic hacking scenes would probably make for quite a dull viewing (and be incomprehensible to most people), here are the Top Five moments when films and TV shows got hacking sort of right: