Turkey signed Cybercrime Convention

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Roger Halbheer

We are huge supporter of the Convention on Cybercrime by the Council of Europe. The reason for this is that we are convinced that there is a need of a certain level of harmonization across the Globe regarding cybercrime laws.

Today I learned that Turkey signed the convention yesterday. This is a great achievement and a huge step in the right direction! For a complete list of the countries, see here and you will see that there are quite some countries outside the Council of Europe that signed and/or ratified the convention.

Roger

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