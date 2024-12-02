UK Government Invites Industry to Get Behind new UK Cyber Team

The UK Government, in partnership with SANS Institute, has launched a nationwide competition to find young cybersecurity talent in a Capture-the-Flag style series of gruelling challenges. The top cyber talent from the competition will go on to form the first UK Cyber Team, and officially represent the UK in international cyber competitions.

Industry leaders are now invited to take part in the project, sponsoring the competition to nurture and inspire the next generation of cyber security experts.

The competition will see over 1300 18–25-year-old participants tackle simulations of real-world scenarios in areas like cryptography, digital forensics, web exploitation and network security, designed to mirror the day-to-day challenges faced by cyber security professionals.

This marks the first time the UK Government and SANS Institute, the world's largest cybersecurity training provider for over 35 years, have partnered to build a competitive cyber team.

Join the UK Cyber Team Competition: Become a Sponsor Today

Organisations are invited to lend their industry expertise to those taking part in the competition, supporting potential future cybersecurity leaders, and playing a pivotal role in the UK Cyber Team’s success.

For those who back the UK Cyber Team there will be an exclusive opportunity to meet young cyber professionals and support their cyber skills development – for example, coaching the UK Cyber Team throughout their journey to international success.

By contributing financial backing and in-kind services, such as industry days, prizes, venues and accommodation, organisations will gain access to top cyber security talent as well as helping to establish the first-ever UK Cyber Team.

Additional sponsorship opportunities also provide organisations the chance to showcase products or services in real-world settings and enhance their corporate social responsibility by advancing opportunities for the next generation of UK cybersecurity talent.

How the UK Cyber Team Competition Works

The competition consists of three Capture –the-Flag events, with the first two hosted virtually, culminating in a live final in January 2025.

Round one will test the 1300 participants’ fundamental skills in cyber security. Round two is comprised of more advanced web-based challenges that players can complete over the course of six weeks.

The live, in-person final will see the top 200 competitors from the previous rounds compete in teams of eight and be immersed into simulated ‘real-life’ critical incidents as cyber consultants for the fictional TelNet International News Network. It will be held in Birmingham on 17-18 January 2025, with the official UK Cyber Team formed in February 2025.

The top 30 participants will form the UK Cyber Team and have the chance to participate in global CTF events such as the annual European Cyber Security Challenge and the International Cyber Security Challenge.

How To Get Involved

There are four sponsorship options available: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

These different levels of sponsorship include options such as; pre-event branding on the UK Cyber Team website; attendance and exhibit opportunities at the live final; as well as event branding and advertisement.

Full information on the sponsorship levels can be found here. To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, visit the SANS partner website and complete the form. You can also reach out directly to Atif Shabir, Partnership and Sponsorship Manager, SANS Institute, EMEA (ashabir@sans.org).

To maximise this opportunity, the UK Government and SANS encourage those wishing to sponsor the event to register their interest before the live final date of 17-18 January 2025.