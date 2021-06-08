Editorial: I Want You Back (Q2 2021 Issue)

Hello, its been a while, hasn’t it? I think the last time I had the privilege of signing my name on the editorial page was in 2018 as I went on maternity leave. Michael was so comfortable in the editor’s chair when I returned that I thought it would be rude to kick him out, and instead took the role of editorial director, overseeing not just the Infosecurity editorial team, but also two other magazine teams. I loved it, getting my teeth into two new industries and juggling more content than ever before, but it was a poorly-kept secret that Infosecurity always had the lion’s share of my focus, and of course, my heart.

When Michael announced he’d be moving onto pastures new, I saw the opportunity and jumped at it. I was keen to reclaim my chair and luckily, the powers that be said yes! So here I am, once again, ready to serve you as your editor. As I’ve said before, our industry is like fashion in that it’s cyclical, and so too are its editors!

Let me tell you, it feels great to be back. Of course, it feels like I’ve never been away, despite the world looking completely and utterly different to how it did last time I was resident on page 7 of our print magazine.

I take my hat off to Michael, who commissioned most of the Q2 issue before he left. Call it premonition, intelligent planning or complete luck, he planned features on topics that during press week become so hot that they’ve made front-page national news and homepages day after day. The week we went to press, a cyber-criminal gang has taken a major US fuel pipeline offline with a ransomware attack. The Q2 issue includes features on both critical national infrastructure (p36) and ransomware (p48).

We also take a look at cyber-resiliency (p44). When we planned this issue we had no idea whether Infosecurity Europe would be given the green light by government to go ahead, but as we’ve ploughed through the production process, the Infosecurity event team have been ferociously and tirelessly planning to (safely) open the doors at Olympia London in two months’ time (you can read all about what to expect in the show preview on page 25). The theme of the conference program? Cyber-resilience. Let’s hope that Michael left his crystal ball in his locker on the way out…