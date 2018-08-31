History has a habit of repeating itself.

This saying is particularly true of the information security industry, and also this editorial. Three years after I last bid you all a temporary goodbye as I went off on maternity leave to have my son Wilbur, I’m leaving once again to bring Mini @InfosecEditor 2.0 into the world. As a result, I am temporarily leaving Infosecurity in the very capable hands of my deputy editor Michael Hill.

The last three years have been nothing short of groundbreaking for the industry and Infosecurity has surfed that wave spectacularly, if we may say so ourselves. Our outreach has exponentially grown, our community has developed and strengthened and our content output is something we continually improve and invest in. I adore my job and it’s what makes this – albeit temporary – goodbye just as hard as the last.

As a tip of my hat to the last three years, please indulge me in a trip down memory lane as I share some of my personal highlights as editor of the very best information security magazine and news site out there.

5: Learning How Much You Love Infosecurity

Earlier this year we launched a reader survey and we asked you, our fabulous readers, to tell us how much you love us, what you like, what you don’t like and what you want more of. When the results came in and it transpired that you actually love us a lot, it was incredibly humbling. Everything we do, we do so with our readers in mind. Our website, our magazine, our events, our webinars, our online summits – they are all carefully crafted with our audience at the heart of every decision we make. So getting confirmation that we’re hitting the spot makes it all worthwhile.