Parting Shots (Q1 2022 Issue)

Deputy editor Benjamin David argues that we must ensure we protect our mental health from cyber-attackers

Anyone familiar with Infosecurity Magazine knows that the start of the year is an exciting and crucial time for us. The sheer abundance of written material on emerging technology and cyber-attacks allows the editorial team to prognosticate the year to come and reflect on the year that just passed. As readers will likely know by now, all of my previous parting shots have been unapologetically tech-focused. So, unsurprisingly, when I sat in front of my laptop to write this column, it felt like another opportunity to opine on all things tech. Yet, this edition feels strangely different from previous ones, given recent events in the industry. So much so that my ‘way of doing things’ must be rewritten; sometimes you have to take stock of what matters most in the industry – the people.

The somber passing of Dark Reading’s editor-in-chief and stalwart, Tim Wilson, impacted the cybersecurity industry across the globe. Tim served as the leader, visionary and heart and soul of Dark Reading, a publication he co-founded on May 1 2006. Our own editorial director, Eleanor Dallaway, was so saddened by Tim’s untimely passing that she dedicates this edition of Infosecurity Magazine to Tim and their 14 years of friendship.

Since getting involved in information security a few years ago, I’ve seen a gradual shift in the industry that progressively spotlights the human within an ardently tech-laden world. Fortunately, Infosecurity Magazine is no stranger to commenting on those more human sides of the industry, frequently reporting on the issues of community, diversity, the cyber skills gap, etc. Yet, even though this edition focuses on discernable tech-related topics from the metaverse to smart cities, this magazine feels very different from previous editions in which I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved. This is because our Q1 magazine considers neurodiversity and physical disability and the importance of humanizing cybersecurity.

As more reports are released detailing the havoc cyber-attacks reaped globally in 2021, it is the afflictive stories I’ve edited here at Infosecurity that stand out in my mind. Last year, we reported the agonizing news that a hospital ransomware attack likely caused a baby’s death by shutting down the heart rate display. Also, the Ponemon Institute Research Report: The Impact of Ransomware on Healthcare During COVID-19 and Beyond revealed that almost a quarter of healthcare organizations hit with a ransomware attack in the last two years said patient death rates increased in the aftermath. The painful reality is that cyber-attacks have evolved: they are still costly and disruptive, but they are now also lethal.