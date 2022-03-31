Interview: Analyzing the Hidden Costs of Cybercrime

It’s little secret that the financial impact of cyber-attacks is significant and growing. The UK government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022, published earlier this week, found that the average estimated cost of cyber-attacks on medium and large companies was £19,400 in the past 12 months. In addition, with ransomware attacks surging, organizations are being hit with increasingly high extortion demands.

Yet, such ‘up front’ costs are often a fraction of the overall long-term damage that high-profile incidents can cause to organizations. To discuss this issue in more detail and actions organizations can take to mitigate the impact of successful cyber-attacks, Infosecurity recently caught up with Kelvin Murray, senior threat researcher at Carbonite + Webroot.

A number of recent high-profile cyber-attacks have reportedly caused astronomical recovery costs, such as that of Gloucester City Council. Is this a trend you have observed more generally, and if so, why?

The tactic of cyber-criminals going after large targets for big pay-outs is generally referred to as ‘big game hunting.’ We have noticed this has been increasing over the past five years or so, especially when it comes to ransomware. The groups behind these attacks are usually very professional and often have political sponsorship or protection, which allows them to work without the fear of extradition that would usually come with attacking the government or other key industry targets. These groups are the ‘rock stars’ of their field of cybercrime, and they have highly developed malware and criminal infrastructures. They usually use this underworld fame to rent out parts of their criminal systems to lower-level criminals in the form of ‘crime-as-a-service.’

What are the hidden financial costs of successful cyber-attacks?

The hidden costs of cyber-attacks can be astronomical. With ransomware attacks, for example, we find the hidden or additional costs of the attack amount to much more than the cost of the ransom itself, which is why so many choose to pay. Hidden costs include operational costs (loss of time), brand and reputational damage, data loss costs and heavy hits in the way of insurance premiums.

The further ransomware spreads, the longer it takes to mitigate. Every infected device requires additional man-hours. Sent emails and attachments with malicious content multiply the work involved exponentially. A ransomware infection caught early may only need a few man-hours to remediate in best-case scenarios – but it can often spread rapidly across large sections of the business.

In our recent study, 46% of businesses that experienced ransomware said their clients were also impacted, and 38% said the attack harmed their brand or reputation. Also, once an organization has been breached, the likelihood of being breached again is very high. For example, one report claimed that 80% of ransom victims are repeat victims.