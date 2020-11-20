Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint

In cybersecurity, there is always the demand for better visibility: better visibility of threats, of traffic, of employee activity, and of what the future could bring. One company Infosecurity was recently introduced to that is taking steps in the area of online visibility is Cybersprint. Led by CEO Pieter Jansen and with a team including cybersecurity specialists Eward Driehuis and Richard Betts, the company launched five years ago with a platform that can take a brand name and automate the discovery and risk exposure of the involved assets. Essentially, this is about knowing what your footprint is, the two men explained, as there are all types of misuse of brands when it comes to phishing campaigns. “We enable an organization to see its footprint from an adversary’s point of view,” Betts said. The company formed from Jansen’s experience of working with banks and them trying to get a handle on where their brand was being used, or misused, and the product was designed to put in processes to determine the footprint and ultimately automating those that process. “Pieter knew what the problems were and knew what the solutions were, and created a solution,” Betts said. “What makes us unique is how we look at a customer. If we look at some of our competitors, they are using huge volumes of data that scan from the internet, and then try and make sense out of all of those petabytes of data to try to make it relevant to the customer, which ultimately means loads of false positives. We’re very brand-specific, so we’re always looking from the perspective of the brand looking out, so our accuracy is high and our pedigree is from that visibility point of view.” Driehuis added that when “you get the results and we put all the stuff in a bag on the desk, people would say ‘it’s fine that you found all this stuff, but people are becoming weary of findings, and we have two other bags of findings over here!’” Essentially he was saying: it’s one thing to do a determination of how much a brand is “spread,” but it’s another to actually be able to deal with it all. He said this needs to be about translating visibility into relevance, prioritization and automation.

“We enable an organization to see its footprint from an adversary’s point of view”

What is the company’s offering then? Driehuis said the focus is on “finding digital footprints” to determine risk online, and this can be a combination of factors, including your website, domain, server, device, social media or third party. “What we’re really good at is finding that stuff; we look at all the sources where we can collect that information and correlate it to see where stuff comes from” in order to determine a company’s footprint. He said: “We can also look at logos with fuzzy hashing to see if a company is using your logos, and see indicators that tie other domains to you. We create that footprint, which is everything a brand has, and the only input we need is the brand name.” He claimed this was the “brand’s magic” as companies can find it hard to determine genuine and fake websites, so using AI and “finding this stuff is such a big benefit for companies to have a base of all the access that we have” enabling them to build a program on complete visibility “which is always a wise thing.” Driehuis explained that all these factors are run through risk monitoring which allows for better prioritization of risks, “as no one wants another bag of misery on the desk.” He also said that the company had added automation capabilities to the product, including playbooks, advanced programming and API integrations, and operating in this way “is becoming a safety net to allow agile operations and continuously deploying new servers,” keeping a handle on areas such as Shadow IT.

“The brand was built from the adversary’s point of view, and we look from the outside in”