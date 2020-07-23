Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

Last week, Infosecurity spoke to Arti Lalwani to gain insight into the ISO 27701 standard and why businesses should consider getting compliant with it.

Following that discussion with Lalwani, Infosecurity was introduced to Pete McShea, information privacy officer at Aires and also the manager of enterprise risk and compliance. He had recently gone through the ISO 27701 process, certified by A-LIGN, and he said he completed the certification as a means to attract prime government contractors.

“We do a lot of relocations for companies, including some government prime contractors. I thought, ‘what can we do to attract more of these heavy hitters?’”

Specifically, Aires is contracted to move people and their belongings. “We handle everything from shipping of personal goods to helping people sell their house through connecting them with realtors. We help them with immigration. We help them with language training if it’s in the policy. Basically everything that a company might want their new employee to receive from leaving Chicago and going to Hong Kong.”

Therefore, compliance with a government requirement was only going to be a positive thing. McShea said that A-LIGN did Aires’ 27001 audit, and the company realized that certifying to 27701 would also qualify it for CMMC Level 3, which includes privacy. McShea said, as much of the business it does is GDPR-related, and it has lots of multi-national clients, data privacy is a huge deal. “This seems like it would be an awesome certificate to have.”

Specifically, the CMMC is the cybersecurity maturity model certification that the Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainability is now setting up as the certificate it wants all of the defense industrial base to be certified to do.

“Eventually, if you want to do business with the US government acquisition, you’re going to need a CMMC, probably by the end of this year.” In order to do business with European multi-nationals, he said he has to “establish credibility,” and it does help establish credibility. “I think the credibility is a key point,” he added. “It is a way that I can establish credibility with clients more quickly and develop trust more quickly. That was a huge reason why I wanted to get the 27701 accreditation.”