Interview: Arti Lalwani, Practice Lead for ISO Services, A-LIGN

The ISO 27001 standard has been a staple of cybersecurity compliance for some time. However, it was joined by its privacy twin in August 2019, with ISO 27701 offering a more strategic and privacy-focused approach to compliance.

To learn more, Infosecurity recently spoke to Arti Lalwani, who leads A-LIGN’s ISO practice and had recently accredited a client to 27701.

She said “we were one of the first accredited by ANAB” and she regarded it as a large feat to “be one of the first to go through that.”

According to IT Governance, ISO 27701 specifies the requirements for – and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving – a PIMS (privacy information management system), while the ISO says 27701 is an extension to 27001 which helps companies manage their privacy risks for personally identifiable information. Lalwani said that the standard has an overarching view of other privacy compliance standards, but also offers a very specific certification.

So how hard is it to comply with? If you’re complying with GDPR or other data protection regulations, is it a case of being almost at the level of compliance already? Lalwani said: “So you’re absolutely almost halfway there if you’re running through a GDPR compliance aspect. One of the first things that we would talk about is how you would classify yourself as an organization, and that is one of the main things for GDPR. Are you a controller? Are you a processor?

“Once you already have that category set up, then it is easier to run your compliance of privacy policies around that, to run your DPO around that. So it is very much set on the compliance that most people have already put into place.”

Lalwani admitted that GDPR compliance is far from easy, but she said once you’ve achieved a state of compliance, it is easier to achieve ISO 27701 certification, and the only thing that really sets it apart from GDPR overall, other than the certification aspect, is that companies that do not hold EU PII can also get certified.