The GDPR has established strict rules for how organizations must approach processing of personal data. One of the law’s key requirements is to implement Data Protection by Design (DPbD). DPbD essentially compels organizations to adopt a Privacy by Design (PbD) approach to the design phases of their technologies and business processes. If your organization has not yet done so, you’re nearly a year too late - GDPR turns one year old on May 25th.

The trouble is, while the GDPR is specific about the need to implement DPbD (as well as potentially applying severe penalties for GDPR non-compliance), it doesn’t provide specific guidance. Fortunately, there is a simple process that any organization, no matter its size or industry, can follow to demonstrate compliance and improve the bottom line.

Article 25 of the GDPR describes a company’s obligations concerning “data protection by design and by default.” It includes language such as “the controller shall, both at the time of the determination of the means for processing and at the time of the processing itself, implement appropriate technical and organizational measures […] and […] integrate the necessary safeguards into the processing in order to meet the requirements of this Regulation.”

Translation: you must consider privacy and data protection issues at the design phase of any product, service or process, be sure to continue doing so throughout the lifecycle of same. Also consider technical, not just procedural, controls.

Unfortunately, the European Supervisory Authorities have yet to issue practical guidance on what exactly organizations need to do to comply. A lack of specific recommendations may make prioritizing PbD in your organization a challenge.

Of course, GDPR’s penalties for non-compliance should provide adequate motivation however it is not clear yet how they will be enforced. However, there are also business benefits for implementing PbD.

Organizations that perform only fairly routine, lower risk data processing will benefit from a lightweight DPbD process that ensures their products meet basic GDPR requirements. The costs are unlikely to be disproportionate and the process also help avoid potentially costly mistakes.

In line with the GDPR’s risk-based approach, a more elaborate DPbD process is required when an organization’s data processing potentially poses high risks to individuals. The process should identify specific privacy risks to individuals and identify technical and organizational safeguards for their mitigation.

The European Data Protection Board recently released comments on lists of criteria by national Supervisory Authorities that may indicate higher risk processing for organizations (and if fulfilled, necessitate a formal Data Protection Impact Assessment.) For example, companies that process sensitive data such as health information, engage in systematic monitoring of individuals, or utilize newer technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and IoT should build a DPbD program capable of addressing the inherent privacy concerns.

Once you make the decision to embrace PbD, what’s next? Here is a basic DPbD process that should work for most organizations.

First, because the Corporate Privacy Team (or the individual owning privacy as part of his responsibilities) will likely drive the DPbD review, it is useful to design a standard review template and share it with the product teams. It should be made clear that it’s the product team’s responsibility to fill out this form. The template has three parts: