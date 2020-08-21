Is Your ISO Renewal at Risk Due to #COVID19 and Lockdown?

Earlier this week, Infosecurity ran a news story which claimed that thousands of ISO certifications may be at risk as auditors from certification bodies may not have been able to attend organizations’ premises to conduct essential re-certification audits due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

As August would mark the six month re-certification deadline for those certifications achieved in February this year, this could be the start of a series of suspensions. The issue was raised by InfoSaaS, whose co-founder Peter Rossi claimed that “an average of 2500 UK certifications per month could be at risk of lapsing due to the break in audit activities” and this could lead to an unwanted decline in standards.

As a result of running this news, Infosecurity received a number of emails from people claiming that the issue was not as significant as had been claimed. In the original press release, InfoSaaS cited current UKAS guidelines, which were issued in August 2016 and had not been changed, which state: If [a] re-certification assessment cannot be undertaken within six months [of the anniversary of the certificate being issued] the certificate should be suspended, and a new initial assessment will be required.”

However, Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting, said he had not seen any reduction in surveillance audits or certification audits among his global client base, and “all the audits have continued on for all our clients by the various certification bodies.”

He did say that the significant change brought about by the pandemic is audits moving from being on-premises to being carried out remotely. “Remote audits bring interesting challenges, particularly around presenting evidence and of course the auditing of the physical domain of the standard,” he explained.

“However, good planning and preparation on behalf of the auditor and those being audited can overcome these issues. Companies that are facing financial challenges and looking at cost savings may be considering letting their certification lapse. However, this step should be taken very carefully as being no longer certified to ISO 27001 may give those outside the organization the impression that the company is less secure than before.”

Also, Arti Lalwani, ISO practice lead at A-LIGN, said those who are embarking on the ISO 27001 certification have been granted a level of leniency, and should not be in danger of lapsing because an auditor hasn’t visited the organizations’ premise during the pandemic.

“We are currently working with our clients by using ANAB’s Blending Audit Approach, which per HU 450 allows the use of ICT (Information and Communication Technology – ex. Teleperformance) to audit activities when they cannot be completed in person,” Lalwani said. “Instead, any activities that cannot be completed through ICT can be completed on-site later in 2020, or added to the 2021 audit.”

She commended the accreditation bodies “during these challenging times” who she said are being “as flexible as possible to ensure organizations maintain continual compliance.”