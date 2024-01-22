The theme for this year’s Data Privacy Week campaign is ‘take control of your data,’ designed to encourage consumers to better manage their personal data that is being collected online by businesses.

With growing user awareness of organizations’ data practices amid high profile legislation like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and increasing media coverage of privacy and data breach stories, it is vital that businesses improve transparency and trust with customers with how their data is stored and used.

This includes demonstrating value exchange, the idea that consumers are getting sufficient returns for the personal data they are providing to businesses.

Infosecurity Magazine spoke to Joe Jones, Director of Research and Insights for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) about these themes, as well as the impact AI technology is having on consumer attitudes to data privacy.

Infosecurity Magazine: What can businesses do to increase trust and transparency with consumers around their collection and use of personal data?

Joe Jones: I think that's the challenge of our time now – users and consumers are becoming a lot more au fait with personal data, how it's processed by organizations, and trust is important. To use the Dutch phrase, ‘trust arrives on foot, but it leaves on horseback.’ It's hard won and easily lost.

Our research at the IAPP shows that one of the most important things that businesses can do up front is to work on comprehension and clarity.

So being very clear and accessible as to what it is that you are collecting and how you are going to process that information. That's hard because technologically we've never been more advanced and the things that organizations can do with data has never been more complex.

We ran a survey last year of over 5000 consumers around the world, and only 29% reported it being very easy or somewhat easy to actually understand what a company is doing with their data. We've all seen privacy policies, they can be quite dense and even impenetrable to understand.

Then there's a lot of apathy. We live in such a service and digital content driven society now, a lot of people are just clicking through. They either don't care at all or don't care enough to engage in the density of what's presented to them, but they would care more if it was clear and plain what it is that's being done with their data.

When we asked consumers what is the top action that you would want companies to do to improve privacy, the answer was writing a simpler, clearer privacy policy. That was flagged by 30% of consumers.

IM: How important is it for businesses to ensure there is value exchange with customers when managing their personal data and what can be introduced to facilitate this?

JJ: This goes to the root core of that contract, the exchange between a consumer providing their data and in exchange getting something that they deem valuable.