Jason Lau, CISO at Crypto.com, was recently appointed to the ISACA Board of Directors for 2023-2024. Infosecurity spoke with Lau about what this new appointment means to him as well as his role as CISO at one of the largest players in the cryptocurrency market today.

Infosecurity Magazine: You joined Crypto.com as CISO in 2018; what has been the most surprising part of your CISO journey to date?

Jason Lau: The most surprising part of my journey has been the rapid evolution of threats in the cryptocurrency industry; the sector has become a high-value target for cyber-criminals because of the potential monetary gain. The dynamic nature of the threat landscape in cryptocurrency requires constant vigilance, industry partnerships for threat intelligence and the ability to adapt to new threats. Yet, with all these challenges, our cybersecurity team’s resilience, dedication and passion has created a security-first culture in the company, which in turn allows us to better protect and safeguard our assets and customers, building trust with our more than 80 million users globally.

IM: What inspired you to join ISACA and become a member of the board of directors?

JL: I have been an active ISACA member for years. I hold the majority of ISACA’s certifications, which have been paramount in my journey as a cyber professional, allowing me to learn and validate my knowledge and experience through credentials.

ISACA's global commitment to advancing IT governance, risk management and overall digital trust, as well as its steadfast dedication to promoting professional growth, strongly resonated with me. The pace at which our field evolves necessitates continuous evolution of knowledge resources for our members, and the appointment to ISACA’s global Board of Directors serves as an invaluable opportunity and avenue for me to serve the ISACA community.

IM: What are you most looking forward to within the new role at ISACA?

JL: I am eager for the opportunity to share my experiences and insights gathered from navigating the landscape of emerging technologies. I will be able to strategically contribute at the highest level and ask questions to better understand organizational challenges faced in such a dynamic industry.

The rapid advancements in areas such as AI, blockchain, fintech and digital transformation have brought about a paradigm shift in the way we perceive and respond to new emerging risks, threats and challenges. Being on the ISACA board allows me to harness these experiences and contribute to the development of innovative strategies, solutions and content for our members.

IM: You're also a member of the Innovation and Technology Committee, what are the topics being discussed in that area that you're most excited about?

JL: I'm intrigued by the broader theme of emerging technologies and their influence across various industries. The dynamic nature of the digital transformation sweeping across businesses globally implies that organizations must continually innovate and adapt to novel technologies, which is no small task. With every new technological adoption, there come inherent risks that need careful navigation.

It's crucial to understand how these evolving trends can be turned into opportunities while minimizing potential risks. At ISACA, we are focusing on helping our members to not just keep pace with these changes, but to understand and leverage them for strategic advantage. Internally, we are also exploring ways to apply these technological advances to enhance our operations, membership offerings and overall value proposition. The challenge and excitement lie in making the most of these opportunities and guiding our members to do the same in this era of unprecedented digital transformation.

IM: As CISO at Crypto.com what are your top priorities relating to cybersecurity?

JL: My top priorities include safeguarding our company and users' assets and personal information, ensuring the integrity of our systems and fostering a culture of security awareness. To this end, we invest in state-of-the-art security technologies and maintain rigorous information security procedures. We are committed to transparency through independent third-party audits, reinforcing digital trust with regulators, partners and customers around the world. This helps to support Crypto.com’s overall strategy to expand through security, compliance and regulatory licenses to advance our mission of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet.

IM: What are your biggest concerns within cybersecurity today?

JL: The pace at which cyber threats are evolving is a significant concern. Criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated, employing advanced techniques like AI and machine learning to conduct attacks. Coupled with the exponential growth of IoT devices, which widen the attack surface, we're facing a complex cybersecurity landscape. Additionally, the current global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is another major concern, as it challenges our ability to adequately defend against these threats