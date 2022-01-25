DataPrivacyWeek Interview: Overcoming Privacy Challenges in AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises benefits to humanity that would have scarcely seemed believable even a decade ago. From detecting cyber-threats in real-time and diagnosing diseases by processing vast volumes of data to facilitating the driverless car revolution, this technology's current and future potential is enormous.

Yet, before its full potential is unleashed, a number of challenges around the use of AI must be addressed. Many of these revolve around its relationship with big data analytics, which potentially calls into question the sanctity of individual privacy, in addition to other ethical dilemmas. To discuss these issues and how they can be overcome, Infosecurity caught up with Katharina Koerner, senior fellow of privacy engineering at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), during this year’s Data Privacy Week.

What are the biggest privacy challenges you have observed relating to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI)?

AI and machine learning systems require large amounts of data, and the use of big data seems like the antithesis to privacy. How can organizations leverage the full potential of AI while protecting privacy? When building AI and ML systems, privacy principles have to be kept top of mind – and this is what I consider to be the biggest challenge. Privacy principles require organizations to minimize the amount of personal information they collect and hold. The purpose of collecting the data must be clear from the very beginning, and, with a few exceptions, the data should only be used for that purpose. Additionally, bias in AI systems can lead to discrimination, we often see a lack of transparency and explainability of AI algorithms and it has led to new security issues arising. All these aspects, often summarized as ‘trustworthy,’ ‘ethical’ or ‘responsible AI,’ are largely covered by existing privacy regulations and must be considered.