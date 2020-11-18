IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

November 15-21 2020 marks International Fraud Awareness Week – a global effort to minimize the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.

In the modern data-driven and internet-dependent world, fraud is not only a perpetual threat to both organizations and users, but it is one that is becoming ever more diverse and sophisticated.

What’s more, recent research has indicated that fraudsters are increasingly moving online to cash-in on the COVID-19 pandemic, further highlighting the level of fraud risk during the current period.

With the above in mind, it seems that now is the perfect time to be raising awareness around fraud and its potential impact, and one man who has been speaking to Infosecurity on that very notion is David Britton, vice-president of industry solutions at Experian.

As one of the very first internet fraud investigators, Britton played a central role in the development of innovative fraud prevention technologies in the online space. In his current role at Experian, he often engages with executives across the e-commerce, financial services, travel, telco and other verticals around the globe to help frame strategies for mitigating fraud while preserving the consumer experience.

What is the state of the current fraud landscape?

Our recent studies indicate that fraud continues to rise across a number of sectors, including account takeover fraud, new account application/origination fraud and synthetic identity fraud. In virtually all of these cases, fraudsters are taking advantage of the massive surge to digital that was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed fraudsters to hide in the increasingly large haystack of overall traffic.

We have also seen that operational teams have been overwhelmed this year, causing businesses to modify practices and threshold limits in their risk detection systems to reduce the amount of overall traffic that requires manual intervention. Unfortunately, this often has the side effect of missing some lower-level risk events, which are often the leading indicators or telltale signs of more serious and costly fraud attacks.