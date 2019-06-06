Infosec19 Interview: Adam Banks, CIO, Maersk

Adam Banks joined Maersk in August 2015, initially as vice-president and head of simplification in Maersk Line, before being appointed as CIO. With a track record of handling major transformational change and overseeing improvements in technology, processes and capability to maximize margins, Banks faced the ultimate challenge in 2017 when the company was hit by the NotPetya ransomware. The impact cost the company between $200-$300m, despite there being “no data breach or data loss,” according to CEO Soeren Skou.

On the day in July, the process of turning off every computer took more than two hours and digital phones at every cubicle had been rendered useless in the emergency network shutdown, with a network “so deeply corrupted that even IT staffers were helpless,” according to Wired’s article on the attack fallout.

Banks was one of the keynote speakers at Infosecurity Europe 2019, and he spoke to Infosecurity about his memories of the incident and what lessons he took away from the experience.

NotPetya occurred several weeks after the WannaCry ransomware outbreak– were businesses more prepared to deal with this sort of attack as a result of WannaCry?

There is a significant difference between NotPetya and WannaCry, the protections that were in place for WannaCry were not effective at preventing a NotPetya attack. If a company was unfortunate enough to have been hit by both, having recent crisis management experience would have been beneficial in the NotPetya experience, likewise having proven processes for rebuilding the technical estate would have been useful. Maersk wasn’t affected by WannaCry, having been fully patched at the time.