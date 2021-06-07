Interview: Andrew Rabie, Head of IT and Security at HUMAN, on the Role of Insurance in Combating the Ransomware Epidemic

In recent months, there have been many high-profile ransomware attacks, and many organizations will now be wondering if they will be targeted next. This attack vector has affected bodies across various industries, such as the Colonial Pipeline, the US’ largest fuel pipeline operator, Ireland’s healthcare system provider, HSE, and Japanese electronics company Fujifilm, to name just a few. According to a recent Bitdefender study, this trend has continued from 2020, in which an astonishing 485% rise in ransomware attacks took place compared to 2019.

All of this has ignited the debate on whether organizations should ever pay a ransom, with a spotlight being placed on the role of insurance firms in covering the cost of these payments, which some argue is only fuelling the ransomware epidemic and funding criminal activity. Recently, insurance company AXA took a brave stand, announcing it would no longer be reimbursing French clients who fall victim to ransomware for any costs they incur paying their extorters. Just days later, AXA was hit by a ransomware attack, apparently in revenge for this stance, with the threat group claiming to have encrypted data from the multinational firm in Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Amid this backdrop, Infosecurity recently spoke to Andrew Rabie, head of IT and security at cybersecurity company HUMAN, to gain more insights into this wide-ranging topic.

Insurance company AXA was recently struck with a ransomware attack just days after announcing a new policy that would see them no longer reimbursing customers for any ransomware payments made to threat groups. What do you think the broader impact of this attack will be on the insurance industry and policyholders?

‘They say hindsight is 20/20’ - Hopefully, AXA has a good backup strategy, or they have now realized how their decision could impact their customers.

We’ve seen a significant rise in ransomware attacks, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight just yet. Attacks and threat actors are getting more sophisticated, and businesses are less equipped to protect themselves from new tactics. Frankly, security teams are less prepared compared to where they were three to five years ago. New threats are emerging, and they aren’t where they thought they would be right now based on the current ransomware trends.

If other insurers plan to follow AXA’s lead by not covering ransomware payments, they should be expected to lower their premiums. If they don’t, they may see their policyholders turn to competitors who do cover ransomware payments.

Would you like to see other insurance companies take a similar stance to AXA regarding ransomware payments, or are there other steps that need to be taken to make this a realistic prospect?

I believe that ransomware payments should never be paid. This is a line in the sand that a business should never be willing to cross. Businesses pay ransom demands to recover their data but don’t realize that by acquiescing, they keep incentivizing criminal behavior. Criminal enterprises adapt fast and follow where it makes financial sense, and as long as they keep receiving ransomware payments, they will only spur other criminal actors to follow suit.

It’s a vicious circle, and fair play to AXA for taking a stance to break it. As long as businesses keep paying criminals, the activity will continue, and criminals will continue to win. AXA has dedicated itself to break this cycle, and more insurers and businesses must move to a similar stance. Nobody should be funding criminals.