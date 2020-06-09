Interview: Brendan O’Connor, CEO, AppOmni

The Software-as-a-Service landscape has evolved greatly in recent years with more and more organizations implementing SaaS offerings as part of digital transformation strategies.

SaaS has grown to become a common delivery model for many business applications, including office software, messaging software, payroll processing software, DBMS software, and management software, among others.

However, as is often the case when new and innovative approaches gain popularity, new security and data protection risks arise as a result. That has proven to be so with the rise of SaaS solutions that commonly hold and process mission-critical and sensitive information which must be secured to avoid potentially damaging breaches and security incidents.

AppOmni is a company that provides support to organizations in that regard, delivering Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for SaaS to provide data access visibility, management and security of SaaS solutions to help companies secure their data when implementing SaaS applications.

To find out more about the company’s offerings and the wider security implications of SaaS, Infosecurity spoke to AppOmni’s CEO, Brendan O’Connor.

Firstly, why is ensuring the security of SaaS applications so important?

Today, the enterprise runs on SaaS. SaaS applications have become mission-critical for most organizations, and have become essential for enabling remote workers. We are a company comprised of security engineers from the leading cloud providers, so we have deep expertise in the security challenges customers face.

SaaS applications are important because that’s where the data is. Whether it’s customer payment information in Salesforce, project files in Teams or meeting transcripts in Zoom, SaaS applications house an enterprise’s most critical data. Exposure or loss of such data can be devastating. Aside from negative press, enterprises can suffer disruption to their business operations as well as regulatory fines.

What are the key security challenges and risks surrounding hybrid working environments and SaaS applications?

Risk of misconfiguration is by far the most prevalent problem. SaaS applications are incredibly powerful, and integrate with a variety of APIs and data sources. That creates complexity. There are so many different configuration settings, and the control panels for these applications are all different. On top of that, security teams need to assess and manage the configuration of these applications across multiple instances and environments. It is terribly time consuming to track and manage this manually, which is why mistakes are made so frequently.

The other key challenge is third party applications. Users are connecting third-party applications into their SaaS environments, and security has no visibility. In our experience, security teams are aware of less than half of the third-party apps that have API access to the company’s data.