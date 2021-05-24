Misconfigurations are the Biggest Threat to Cloud Security: Here's What to Do

Recently, a major tipping point was reached in the IT world — more than half of new spending is now on cloud services over non-cloud IT. Rather than being the exception, cloud-based operations have become the rule.

There are many reasons why companies transition to the cloud. Lower costs, improved efficiencies and faster time to market are some of the primary benefits.

However, too many security teams still treat the cloud like an exception, or at least not as a primary use case. The approach remains “and cloud”, rather than “cloud and.”

Attackers know that business information security is generally behind the curve with its approach to the cloud, and they take advantage of the lack of security experience surrounding new cloud environments. This leads to ransomware, cryptocurrency mining and data exfiltration attacks targeting cloud environments, to name a few.

But what are they attacking specifically, and what can you do about it?

Misconfiguration at the User Level is the Biggest Security Risk in the Cloud

Cloud providers have built-in security measures that leave many systems administrators, IT directors and CISOs feeling content with the security of their data. Customers often think that the cloud provider is taking care of security with no additional actions needed on their part.

This way of thinking ignores the shared responsibility model for security in the cloud. While cloud providers secure the platform as a whole, companies are responsible for the security of the data hosted in those platforms. Misunderstanding the shared responsibility model leads to the primary security risk associated with the cloud: misconfiguration.

You may be thinking, ‘But what about ransomware and cryptomining and exploits?’ These and many other attack types are primarily possible when one of the three misconfigurations below are present.

You can forget about all the worst-case, overly complex attacks: Misconfigurations are the greatest risk and should be your number one concern.

Why do Misconfigurations Happen?

Generally speaking, there are three primary categories of common misconfigurations that attackers are likely to target: